Govt committed to ensure transparency in electoral process: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

Talking to media at PTI secretariat on Saturday, she said that use of electronic voting machines was the only way to prevent rigging in the elections.

Dr Firdous said, "Every losing candidate in the election always points finger at the winner." She said that to end this tussle between the candidates, Prime Minister Imran reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the use of electronic voting machines and fulfill all constitutional requirements in this regard.

SACM said the PML-N raised the slogan 'vote ko izat do' but Prime Minister Imran Khan gave practical shape to it. The use of modern technology would help to stop the traditional fake vote casting of PML-N.

She said the PML-N was obstructing the way of electronic voting machines because it would put an end to their malpractices during the elections.

Overseas Pakistanis were an asset of the country and they must be involved in the election process, she added.

SACM said for the first time in provincial history a separate annual development plan of Rs 189 billion had been allocated for south Punjab. The proposed budget was 35 percent of the total size of the ADP 2021-22. The funds allocated for South Punjab would not be used anywhere else, she said.

Dr Firdous said the opposition failed to present any roadmap regarding public welfare and had no strategy for the betterment of the people.

She said that opposition was only criticizing the budget for the sake of criticism. She said the PTI had put an end to hereditary politics and focusing on the development of the country.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said, "Children of Thar are still longing for a drop of water and we hope that Bilawal will soon look into these matters and do something for the betterment and welfare of the Sindhi people."