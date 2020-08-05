UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Masses' Welfare, Uplift: CM's Aide

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Govt committed to masses' welfare, uplift: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Haj, Aukaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir said Wednesday that the government was taking concrete measures for welfare of masses.

He said that it has been objective of the PTI-led government to extend relief to masses at all levels and ensure supremacy of merit, urging people to cooperate to achieve the objective.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in Hangu district. He said that PTI had always worked unprecedentedly for the uplift and relief of people.

He said that it launched record development projects across the country and people were realizing a real change as result of good governance-oriented measures.

He said the government was utilizing all resources on the welfare of the poor and added that education and health sectors were being given priority.

He said that all the development projects in PK84 and other areas would be completed which would bring about positive change in life of people and mitigate sufferings of the marginalized segments of the society.

