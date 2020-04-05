UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Offer Relief To Poor: Nadeem Qureshi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Govt committed to offer relief to poor: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information Nadeem Qureshi Sunday said the government was committed to provide relief to the poor in the ongoing scenario of lockdown.

He expressed these views while distributing atta (flour) among the poor near central jail, here.

He observed the government announced huge package to facilitate the poor.

The poor would get financial assistance at their doorstep, he stated.

The government was utilizing all possible resources to extend maximum cooperation towards the masses, he added.

Qureshi said that Ehsas Programme was aimed at facilitating neglected segments of the society. He informed that the government was monitoring coronavirus minutely and hoped that the nation would come out of the crisis soon.

On this occasion, he distributed hundreds of bags of atta among the poor people.

