Govt Committed To Promotion Of Agriculture Sector, Address Problems Of Growers: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:03 PM

Govt committed to promotion of agriculture sector, address problems of growers: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the present government was committed to the promotion of agriculture sector, and was taking measures to address the problems of growers and ensure fair return of their produce

HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the present government was committed to the promotion of agriculture sector, and was taking measures to address the problems of growers and ensure fair return of their produce.

He expressed these views during a frank interaction with farmers of Hazro, Attock, where he inaugurated the tree plantation drive under his internationally recognized10 billion Tree Tsunami Initiative.

The prime minister gave a patient hearing to the farmers' views and suggestions regarding the resolution of their problems in the areas of seeds, pesticides, electricity and low prices of their produce.

Imran Khan said the government was working on a full-fledged programme to check the existing unreasonable difference of prices of various agricultural commodities and food items at the growers and market levels.

He said the government was fully striving to ensure that the growers get fair return of their produce.

The prime minister also mentioned that the government keeping the difficulties of masses including the farmers did not enhance the prices of petroleum products during the current fortnight.

About the electricity tariff, he said the government was also working on the promotion of solar energy in the agriculture sector, as it was much economical.

The prime minister said the promotion of agriculture sector and checking price-hike were the foremost priorities of the present government. Easy credit would also be offered to the farmers, he added.

