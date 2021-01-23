UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Provide Basic Amenities At Doorstep: Ajmal Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:48 PM

Govt committed to provide basic amenities at doorstep: Ajmal Cheema

Punjab government is committed to provide all basic amenities in addition to resolving genuine problems of the masses at doorstep

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab government is committed to provide all basic amenities in addition to resolving genuine problems of the masses at doorstep.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema while inaugurating first Rural Revenue Center (Satellite Land Record Center) at Field Office 33 Gattwala here on Saturday.

He said that satellite land record centers were being established at Qanungoi level in the district. Initially this center will issue 'Farad' but later on, land transfers and other facilities will be available at the center.

He congratulated the people of Guttwala and said that present government firmly believes in providing facilities to the people and the establishment of rural revenue center was also the result of this programme.

In this connection, government is also adopting digitization so that public problems could be resolved speedily.

He lauded the efforts of the Tehsil Saddar administration in setting up the center and taking first place in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that first Rural Revenue Center had started functioning while other 36 centers will also established in rural areas under a phased manner.

He said that there was a plan to link this center with NADRA in near future and applicant would be facilitated to pay fee on spot.

MNA Faizullah Kamuka, Assistant Commissioner (AC Sadar) Umar Maqbool,PTI leader Sherafgan Cheema and revenue officers were also present onthe occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Saddar Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

International Social Learning App - Noon Academy l ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan Attends Launch of 1st Domesticall ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands Gather for Opposition Protest Close to K ..

5 minutes ago

Massive tree plantation drive to begin in G-B from ..

5 minutes ago

Task force formed to ensure fire safety measures i ..

5 minutes ago

CNG stations to reopen in Islamabad, Punjab from S ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.