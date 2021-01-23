Govt committed to provide basic amenities at doorstep: Ajmal Cheema

Punjab government is committed to provide all basic amenities in addition to resolving genuine problems of the masses at doorstep

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab government is committed to provide all basic amenities in addition to resolving genuine problems of the masses at doorstep.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Punjab Chief Minister's Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema while inaugurating first Rural Revenue Center (Satellite Land Record Center) at Field Office 33 Gattwala here on Saturday.

He said that satellite land record centers were being established at Qanungoi level in the district. Initially this center will issue 'Farad' but later on, land transfers and other facilities will be available at the center.

He congratulated the people of Guttwala and said that present government firmly believes in providing facilities to the people and the establishment of rural revenue center was also the result of this programme.

In this connection, government is also adopting digitization so that public problems could be resolved speedily.

He lauded the efforts of the Tehsil Saddar administration in setting up the center and taking first place in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that first Rural Revenue Center had started functioning while other 36 centers will also established in rural areas under a phased manner.

He said that there was a plan to link this center with NADRA in near future and applicant would be facilitated to pay fee on spot.

MNA Faizullah Kamuka, Assistant Commissioner (AC Sadar) Umar Maqbool,PTI leader Sherafgan Cheema and revenue officers were also present onthe occasion.