Govt Committed To Provide Basic Facilities At People's Doorstep: Eshan Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Wednesday said that incumbent provincial government made a commitment from day one to provide basic facilities to people at their doorstep in the province

He expressed these views while addressing to the officials of the Health Department. He said that Health Department has a key role in human life while this sector provides medical facilities to human beings, good health is the guarantee of excellent mind and life.

The minister said that better health was a basic requirement for an active and successful life and it was necessary that officials of Health Department serve people day and night and then they get rewards and virtue.

He said there was an urgent need to bring positive changes and reforms in the health department so that people could get the best treatment facilities at their doorsteps in all district of the province.

He said that our present provincial government has made a commitment from day one to spend a lot of money on health and education so that the people of our province would not face any problem in these two basic facilities in the areas.

