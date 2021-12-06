UrduPoint.com

Gov't Committed To Rule Of Law: Minister Fazal Shakur Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan has said that the government was committed to rule of law and dispensation of justice was its top priority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan has said that the government was committed to rule of law and dispensation of justice was its top priority.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation of NGOs Oxfam and Lassona he said, "Our government is committed to the rule of law and to that end several new laws and reforms have been introduced in this regard," he said.

He said the government was giving special focus to provide access to justice while utilizing the latest technology and in this regard various information apps and portals have been introduced, he added.

Apart from representatives of Oxfam and Lassona NGOs, senior law department officials also attended the meeting.

Law Minister said, "we are working with the civil societies for the provision of justice and rule of law and the provincial government is ensuring all possible cooperation in this regard." Fazal Shakoor Khan said that the work of Oxfam and Lassona NGOs was commendable and especially with regard to women's inheritance rights, adding the government was committed to protecting women's rights and was paying special attention to it.

