Govt committed to serve masses: Mussarat Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Government Spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to serve the nation as he was ready to facilitate Sindh people regarding electricity issue.

Talking to a private news channel she stated people did not experience worst load-shedding in Punjab province due to government's timely policies and abrupt power breakdowns occurred due to failure of transformers.

He said production of electricity was more than public demand, sudden outages could be due to temporary technical faults which were being fixed as soon as residents complained.

PTI government took wise decisions amid pandemic spread and their preventive measures proved helpful in fighting against COVID-19, smart lockdown did not only save poor segments from starvation rather it control the novel corona virus, she added.