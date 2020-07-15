UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Serve Masses: Mussarat Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:55 PM

Govt committed to serve masses: Mussarat Cheema

Punjab Government Spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to serve the nation as he was ready to facilitate Sindh people regarding electricity issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Government Spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to serve the nation as he was ready to facilitate Sindh people regarding electricity issue.

Talking to a private news channel she stated people did not experience worst load-shedding in Punjab province due to government's timely policies and abrupt power breakdowns occurred due to failure of transformers.

He said production of electricity was more than public demand, sudden outages could be due to temporary technical faults which were being fixed as soon as residents complained.

PTI government took wise decisions amid pandemic spread and their preventive measures proved helpful in fighting against COVID-19, smart lockdown did not only save poor segments from starvation rather it control the novel corona virus, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Jamshed From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from OIC Secret ..

15 minutes ago

Loadshedding continues in Karachi despite govt’s ..

27 minutes ago

Singer Salman Ahmad receives criticism for sharing ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Salman Al ..

30 minutes ago

Four cattle markets to be set up in Islamabad

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas disburses Rs.153.551 billion among lockdown ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.