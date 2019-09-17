UrduPoint.com
Govt Ensuring Completion Of All Development Schemes: Muhammad Khan

Tue 17th September 2019

Govt ensuring completion of all development schemes: Muhammad Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Education Muhammad Khan Lehri on Tuesday said provincial government headed by Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was trying to ensure completion of all development schemes in province for welfare of masses.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Dera Murad Jamali Press Club led by its General Secretary Ali Jan Mangi called on him at his office, said press release issued here.

Adviser said, Rs 400 million has been tendered for construction of Blacktop Roads in constituency area and works would be started soon, saying that construction of new Blacktop Road would open new avenues of development in the area.

Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri said positive policies were adopted to guide new generation through education and provision of training so that they would utilize their abilities for progress of country.

He said law and order situation was improved in province due to positive steps of provincial government. "First time in the province, up-gradation of police and Levies personnel implemented to encourage them despite having financial difficulties which credit goes to Chief Minister Balochistan", he added.

Lehri mentioned government was pursuing various programs for sustainable development of the province that was our vision and mission to serve the masses.

He said we have taken Balochistan on path of growth and this spirit of working of would be continued for interest of public and province.

He urged the delegation of journalists to highlight main issues of people in positive way which government would address.

Dera Murad Jamali Press Club's General Secretary Ali Jan Mangi informed the Adviser regarding matter of DMJ press Club and other issues of local journalists.

