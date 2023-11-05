Govt firmly believes in freedom of press & expression: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said the government fully and firmly believed in the freedom of press and expression that was enshrined in the Constitution.

Addressing the 5th anniversary of Independent Urdu, the minister congratulated the management and staff of the media outlet on achieving a milestone in its five-year journey.

He appreciated the role of the Independent urdu in promoting digital Urdu journalism in Pakistan, besides providing quality contents to its audience through different means.

“The platform has contributed significantly to the progress of digital Urdu journalism in the country," he remarked on the occasion while expressing best wishes for the media outlet.