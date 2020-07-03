UrduPoint.com
Govt Focusing On Restructuring Of Organizations To Benefit Public: Shandana Gulzar

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Govt focusing on restructuring of organizations to benefit public: Shandana Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreeke Insaf (PTI), Shandana Gulzar on Friday said that incumbent government was focusing on restructuring of the organizations to benefit general public. Talking to ptv, she said that previous governments could not pay attention to Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airline and other public sector organization, due to which, we were bearing losses. Commenting on pilot issue of PIA, she said that all the inductions were made by last governments and there was serious need to have check and balance.

Inducting untrained staff and less educated persons for key posts, was a major reason for less production and heavy losses, she added. She said that any responsible government could not bear such anomalies in any organizations. Shandana Khan said that all out efforts were being made to streamline the system.

Maiza Hameed of Pakistan Muslim League-N, while talking to a state channel, said that if there was any irregularities in PIA then present government should proceed for audit.

