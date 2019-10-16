Govt. formulates strategies for development of gems and stone sector; GB Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation GB Haider Khan said that the region has massive reserves of precious and semi precious stones and the provincial government has formulated comprehensive strategies for development of gems and stone sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation GB Haider Khan said that the region has massive reserves of precious and semi precious stones and the provincial government has formulated comprehensive strategies for development of gems and stone sector.

Talking to media men at his office here on Wednesday, he said the strategies were also formulated for revenue generation from gems and minerals sector.

While highlighting the importance of stone cutting and polishing, the Minister said that cutting and polishing can increase the worth of any rough stone 50 to 100 times.

He said that different gems and minerals departments had imported foreign cutting and polishing machinery and were imparting training in stone cutting and polishing.

He said that few private organizations were also working for development of gems sector in Gilgit Baltistan. He also informed that the lease policy for traders of Gilgit Baltistan is also underway.