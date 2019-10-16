UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Formulates Strategies For Development Of Gems And Stone Sector; GB Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Govt. formulates strategies for development of gems and stone sector; GB Minister

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation GB Haider Khan said that the region has massive reserves of precious and semi precious stones and the provincial government has formulated comprehensive strategies for development of gems and stone sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation GB Haider Khan said that the region has massive reserves of precious and semi precious stones and the provincial government has formulated comprehensive strategies for development of gems and stone sector.

Talking to media men at his office here on Wednesday, he said the strategies were also formulated for revenue generation from gems and minerals sector.

While highlighting the importance of stone cutting and polishing, the Minister said that cutting and polishing can increase the worth of any rough stone 50 to 100 times.

He said that different gems and minerals departments had imported foreign cutting and polishing machinery and were imparting training in stone cutting and polishing.

He said that few private organizations were also working for development of gems sector in Gilgit Baltistan. He also informed that the lease policy for traders of Gilgit Baltistan is also underway.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Media From Government

Recent Stories

National Assembly's bobdy form subcommittee to rev ..

1 minute ago

Saif bin Zayed launches ‘Behavioural Reward Prog ..

22 minutes ago

Cyprus Counts on Russia's Help With Turkey's Medit ..

1 minute ago

Standing Committee for action against blasphemous ..

1 minute ago

PTCL posts Double Digit Growth in Net Profit

26 minutes ago

Philippines holds China to draw at FIFA World Cup ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.