UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Has Nothing To Do With Daily Mail's Story Against Shehbaz's Family: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story against Shehbaz's family: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had nothing to do with publishing of Daily Mail news story against Shehbaz Sharif and his family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had nothing to do with publishing of Daily Mail news story against Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the news story was published in London not in Pakistan, however, clarified that it was not published on the directives of the incumbent government.

The special assistant said a fabricated news story could not be published in United Kingdom (UK)'s newspapers because of strict laws there.

Sharif family was involved in massive corruption as Nawaz Sharif was already confining in jail in corruption and money laundering cases, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jail Firdous Ashiq Awan London United Kingdom Money Family Government

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

45 minutes ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

52 minutes ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

52 minutes ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

58 minutes ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

60 minutes ago

United Nations Security Council Condemns 'In Stron ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.