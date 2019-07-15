Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had nothing to do with publishing of Daily Mail news story against Shehbaz Sharif and his family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had nothing to do with publishing of Daily Mail news story against Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the news story was published in London not in Pakistan, however, clarified that it was not published on the directives of the incumbent government.

The special assistant said a fabricated news story could not be published in United Kingdom (UK)'s newspapers because of strict laws there.

Sharif family was involved in massive corruption as Nawaz Sharif was already confining in jail in corruption and money laundering cases, she added.