Govt Imparts Training Courses To 95,710 Youth Under Hunarmand Pakistan Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:34 PM

The government has imparted six-month training courses to 95,710 young people in high-tech and traditional trades under the Hunarmand Pakistan scheme of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) so far

The data, shared by the office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, was of the last one year.

According to the data, 36,369 youth completed their training courses in modern trades, 41,000 in traditional professions and 16,605 people were trained mechanical field.

It said skill scholarships worth Rs2.54 billion were awarded for training in high-tech trades, Rs1.

64 billion spent on traditional trades and scholarships worth were awarded for imparting traditional skills, and scholarships worth Rs74.7 had been offered in mechanical ones.

The report noted that 1,600 professionals from the corporate sector were also trained with a cost of Rs38.4 million.

Out of total, 28,000 certified youth of high-tech trades, some 13,000 had already gained gainful employment in different sectors, it maintained.

Meanwhile, SAPM Usman Dar, in a news release, said the trained youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme would compete in the world.

He said the government was inching closer to achieve the set target of training 170,000 youth.

