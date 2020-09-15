UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Implementing Policy For Development Of Departments: Mir Arif

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

Govt implementing policy for development of departments: Mir Arif

Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani on Tuesday said provincial government under leadership of the Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal was implementing the policy for development of departments for ensuring good governance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani on Tuesday said provincial government under leadership of the Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal was implementing the policy for development of departments for ensuring good governance.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting on departmental performance of C&W department held here.

Secretary C&W Noorul Ameen Mengal, Chief Engineer Roads Khuzdar Zone, Malik Abdul Rashid Bangulzai, Chief Engineer Roads Sibi Zone, Haji Ali Ahmed Mengal, Chief Engineer Buildings Quetta Zone, Ayub Nasir, Chief Engineer Buildings Khuzdar Zone, Syed Naeem Shah, Chief Engineer Buildings Sibi, Zone Muhammad Ilyas Lashari, Chief Engineer Roads Quetta, Dr.

Sajjad Hussain Baloch, Technical Advisor, Mukhtar Ahmed Kakar and Deputy Secretary Technical Nematullah Baloch attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said timely decisions of government and concerned officials have also enhanced the performance of the departments through effective steps which would help to address main problems of public in such areas.

He said that while maintaining transparency in the recruitment process in the departments, only those candidates who meet the criteria on merit would be recruited.

Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani said all out efforts were being made to ensure development of Balochistan aimed to provide basic facilities to people in rural areas of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Rashid Nasir Sibi Khuzdar Mukhtar Ahmed All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

41 minutes ago

Future readiness key to Dubai’s leadership in at ..

41 minutes ago

KP Govt distributes cheques among Sikh community u ..

3 minutes ago

Study says COVID-19-stress may be hard to beat eve ..

3 minutes ago

Another diplomatic triumph over India; SCO endorse ..

3 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather likely to prevail over most parts ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.