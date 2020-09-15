Govt implementing policy for development of departments: Mir Arif

Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani on Tuesday said provincial government under leadership of the Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal was implementing the policy for development of departments for ensuring good governance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani on Tuesday said provincial government under leadership of the Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal was implementing the policy for development of departments for ensuring good governance.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting on departmental performance of C&W department held here.

Secretary C&W Noorul Ameen Mengal, Chief Engineer Roads Khuzdar Zone, Malik Abdul Rashid Bangulzai, Chief Engineer Roads Sibi Zone, Haji Ali Ahmed Mengal, Chief Engineer Buildings Quetta Zone, Ayub Nasir, Chief Engineer Buildings Khuzdar Zone, Syed Naeem Shah, Chief Engineer Buildings Sibi, Zone Muhammad Ilyas Lashari, Chief Engineer Roads Quetta, Dr.

Sajjad Hussain Baloch, Technical Advisor, Mukhtar Ahmed Kakar and Deputy Secretary Technical Nematullah Baloch attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said timely decisions of government and concerned officials have also enhanced the performance of the departments through effective steps which would help to address main problems of public in such areas.

He said that while maintaining transparency in the recruitment process in the departments, only those candidates who meet the criteria on merit would be recruited.

Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani said all out efforts were being made to ensure development of Balochistan aimed to provide basic facilities to people in rural areas of the province.