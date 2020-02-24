Govt in contact with across border authorities to save Pakistani Zaireen from coronavirus: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said the government is in close contact with across border authorities to save Pakistani Zaireen from coronavirus

Talking to Radio Pakistan he said special teams have been constituted to protect the returning Pakistani Zaireen from coronavirus at border.

"The staff of health ministry is already present at the airports and a passenger is allowed entry only after clearance of health declaration," he said.

