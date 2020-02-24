UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt In Contact With Across Border Authorities To Save Pakistani Zaireen From Coronavirus: Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:58 PM

Govt in contact with across border authorities to save Pakistani Zaireen from coronavirus: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said the government is in close contact with across border authorities to save Pakistani Zaireen from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said the government is in close contact with across border authorities to save Pakistani Zaireen from coronavirus.

Talking to Radio Pakistan he said special teams have been constituted to protect the returning Pakistani Zaireen from coronavirus at border.

"The staff of health ministry is already present at the airports and a passenger is allowed entry only after clearance of health declaration," he said.

C:mon/P:mon/L:hum/E:hum/I:ihn

Related Topics

Pakistan Border From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 830 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Kor ..

4 minutes ago

13 arrested; five Kg narcotics, eight weapons seiz ..

4 minutes ago

Whopping plantation imperative to combat environme ..

4 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) ach ..

3 minutes ago

PSL Matches:Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) ..

4 minutes ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales decline by 11% in 7 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.