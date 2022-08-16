UrduPoint.com

Govt Increases Petrol Prices By Rs6.72 Per Liter

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Govt increases petrol prices by Rs6.72 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The government on Monday announced an increase of Rs 6.72 per liter of petrol price with effective from August 16, 2022, Finance Ministry said in a statement issued here.

"In views of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact to the consumers," the ministry said.

The prices of petrol has been increased from Rs227.19 per liter to Rs.233.91 per liter, the statement added. Likewise, the price of high speed diesel has been decreased from Rs244.95 to Rs244.44 a decrease of Rs0.51 per liter.

Similarly, the price of Kerosene oil has been decreased by Rs1.67 per liter, from Rs201.07 to Rs199.40 whereas the price of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs0.43 per liter, from Rs191.32 to Rs191.75.

Related Topics

Petrol Exchange Oil Price August Market From Government

Recent Stories

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

53 minutes ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

34 minutes ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

34 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

34 minutes ago
 PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

34 minutes ago
 Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief ..

Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.