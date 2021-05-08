UrduPoint.com
Govt Inherited Fragile Economy, Destroyed Institutions: Ali Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:33 AM

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the condition of the country was too bad and its economy was fragile when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the condition of the country was too bad and its economy was fragile when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power.

Talking to a private news channel, he said due to sincere efforts of the incumbent government the national economy was improving day by day and the national institutions were strengthening and working independently.

The minister said PTI had always respected the courts and its decisions but on the other hand it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which had always criticized and raised objections about the courts decisions.

He said whenever PML-N faced difficult situation then its leadership had always escaped from the country, adding opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had given gaurantee regarding returning of Nawaz Sharif.

Replying to a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif would be held accountable if Nawaz Sharif will not return in the country.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Shehbaz Sharif would have to submit medical reports of Nawaz Sharif's illness if he would not return back in PakistanTo another query, he said the government has right to knock the door of the court against the bail of Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM) had disintegrated as it had bad intention from day one.

