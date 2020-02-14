UrduPoint.com
Govt Initiating Measures For Welfare Of Special Persons: MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Awais Khan Dareshak said that Government initiating various steps for welfare of special persons

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Awais Khan Dareshak said that Government initiating various steps for welfare of special persons.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony among the special persons here on Friday, MPA Sardar Awais Khan Dareshak said that Government providing relief to masses by financially helping them. He said that special persons were part of the society and all facilities were being provided to them in order to encourage them.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Director Social Welfare Tehmina Dilshaad said that cheques of amount Rs 10,000 each have been distributed among nine special persons while another has been given wheel chair.

She said that six more applications have been received by the department for financial help which were being verified.

She said that Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mall would be requested for the finial help after completion of the verification process.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Zulifqar Ali, Assistant Director Labour Mian Jahangir and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

