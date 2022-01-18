UrduPoint.com

Govt Inviting Political Parties For Talks On South Punjab Legislation: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Govt inviting political parties for talks on South Punjab legislation: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was inviting political parties to hold negotiations for carrying out the required legislation for the establishment of South Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was inviting political parties to hold negotiations for carrying out the required legislation for the establishment of South Punjab province.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar at the Parliament House, said the establishment of the South Punjab province was part of the PTI's manifesto.

He said with the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat, Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled the commitment he had made with the people.

He said the allocation of the separate development budget for South Punjab and the delegation of powers was also part of the process to empower the South Punjab region.

The foreign minister said the PTI government was making all out efforts for uplifting the neglected people of the said region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Parliament Budget All Government

Recent Stories

Queiroz brushes off criticism as Egypt eye last 16 ..

Queiroz brushes off criticism as Egypt eye last 16

50 seconds ago
 Democrats stare down defeat in voting rights push

Democrats stare down defeat in voting rights push

52 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns petition seeking disqualifi ..

Supreme Court adjourns petition seeking disqualification of CM Sindh Syed Murad ..

53 seconds ago
 Attack on Islamabad police is terrorist act: Sheik ..

Attack on Islamabad police is terrorist act: Sheikh Rashid

55 seconds ago
 AMC's Major General Waseem promoted to rank of Lie ..

AMC's Major General Waseem promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

4 minutes ago
 Alhamra to organize 24th Drama Festival from Jan 2 ..

Alhamra to organize 24th Drama Festival from Jan 20

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.