Govt inviting political parties for talks on South Punjab legislation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was inviting political parties to hold negotiations for carrying out the required legislation for the establishment of South Punjab province.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar at the Parliament House, said the establishment of the South Punjab province was part of the PTI's manifesto.

He said with the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat, Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled the commitment he had made with the people.

He said the allocation of the separate development budget for South Punjab and the delegation of powers was also part of the process to empower the South Punjab region.

The foreign minister said the PTI government was making all out efforts for uplifting the neglected people of the said region.