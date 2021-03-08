Govt is committed to empower women in Balochistan: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that effective legislation is on the cards to ensure equal opportunities for women in Balochistan.

She expressed these views addressing a function organized by the Women Development Department on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that effective legislation is being made in Balochistan to provide equal opportunities to all backward classes including women in all walks of life.

She said work was underway on five different draft laws, three of which have been completed while some issues have been postponed due to COVID-19 which would be launched for interest of women development.

She said that for the first time a women's desk has been set up in the Balochistan Health Department where steps are being taken to address the problems and grievances of women working in the health department.

This desk will be a role model for other office of the secretariat and we are hopeful that similar women desks can be set up in other departments of the secretariat as well, she said adding women at four different public places in Quetta managed by the Nutrition Directorate of the Health Department Breast-Feeding Corners have been set up where women have been provided facilities for prayers, breast-Feeding and washroom.

Dr. Rubaba Buledi said such Women Breast-Feeding Corners would be established in more than 30 public places of the provincial capital and its scope will be gradually expanded with the aim to provide facilities to women in the province.

Dr. Rubaba said that all the members of the provincial assembly, regardless of the government and opposition benches in the fields of education and health in Balochistan agreed that quality education and health facilities should be provided to every person in the province.

She said that tribal traditions are not a complete obstacle in the development of Balochistan but a specific mindset needs to be changed. Most of the women from the tribal areas of the province have demonstrated their skills in all walks of life, she said.

She said provincial government committed to empower women in each field of life, saying that in this regard, a number of projects have been stated for development of women and common people of the province.