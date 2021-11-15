UrduPoint.com

Govt Launching Ehsas Rashan Subsidy Cards To Provide Relief To People: Dr Sania

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 04:23 PM

Govt launching Ehsas Rashan Subsidy Cards to provide relief to people: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar here on Monday said Ehsas Rashan Subsidy Cards program was being launched to provide assistance to hundreds of thousands of people under a transparent mechanism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar here on Monday said Ehsas Rashan Subsidy Cards program was being launched to provide assistance to hundreds of thousands of people under a transparent mechanism.

Presiding over a high-level meeting regarding Ehsas Rashan Subsidy Cards Program here, Dr Sania Nishtar said the new program was being launched for entire country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa for speedy and transparent utilization of relief goods i.e. flour, ghee/cooking oil and pulses announced by the Prime Minister few day ago.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Information and High education, Kamran Bangash, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan Babar, Members Provincial Assembly Malik Wajidullah, Pir Muhammad and officials of district administration attended the meeting.

Under the programme, 30 percent financial share would be provided by Federal Government and 65 percent by KP Government.

She said a portal was launched for registration of families and owners of Grocery General Stores for the program.

She said special subsidy would be provided on three items including flour, ghee/cooking oil and pulses to people under the historic PM's food subsidy initiative.

Dr Sania Nishtar said a portal for registration of families and owners of Karyana General Stores was launched separately. She said it was mandatory for families and owners of Karyana General Stores to have a mobile number on their Computerized Identity Cards.

She said people and Government's employees having less than 50,000 and Rs31,000 per month income respectively were eligible.

She said the registered people would receive a message from 8,171 after three weeks and all those who were declared eligible on basis of scrutiny of Ehsas database programme would be benefited.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Mobile Provincial Assembly Oil All From Government Share Flour

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 NA panel meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

NA panel meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

2 minutes ago
 Great opportunity of testing EVM in NA-133 bye-ele ..

Great opportunity of testing EVM in NA-133 bye-elections lost :Shibli Faraz

2 minutes ago
 17 killed, 1266 injured in 1185 accidents in Punja ..

17 killed, 1266 injured in 1185 accidents in Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Poultry in lockdown after Belgium detects bird flu ..

Poultry in lockdown after Belgium detects bird flu

14 minutes ago
 ‘Grand scheme’ against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam un ..

‘Grand scheme’ against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam unveiled: Shehbaz Sharif

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.