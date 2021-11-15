Govt launching Ehsas Rashan Subsidy Cards to provide relief to people: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar here on Monday said Ehsas Rashan Subsidy Cards program was being launched to provide assistance to hundreds of thousands of people under a transparent mechanism

Presiding over a high-level meeting regarding Ehsas Rashan Subsidy Cards Program here, Dr Sania Nishtar said the new program was being launched for entire country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa for speedy and transparent utilization of relief goods i.e. flour, ghee/cooking oil and pulses announced by the Prime Minister few day ago.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Information and High education, Kamran Bangash, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan Babar, Members Provincial Assembly Malik Wajidullah, Pir Muhammad and officials of district administration attended the meeting.

Under the programme, 30 percent financial share would be provided by Federal Government and 65 percent by KP Government.

She said a portal was launched for registration of families and owners of Grocery General Stores for the program.

She said special subsidy would be provided on three items including flour, ghee/cooking oil and pulses to people under the historic PM's food subsidy initiative.

Dr Sania Nishtar said a portal for registration of families and owners of Karyana General Stores was launched separately. She said it was mandatory for families and owners of Karyana General Stores to have a mobile number on their Computerized Identity Cards.

She said people and Government's employees having less than 50,000 and Rs31,000 per month income respectively were eligible.

She said the registered people would receive a message from 8,171 after three weeks and all those who were declared eligible on basis of scrutiny of Ehsas database programme would be benefited.