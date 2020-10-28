UrduPoint.com
Govt Making All Out Efforts To Decrease Commodities' Prices: Fawad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt making all out efforts to decrease commodities' prices: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government was making all out efforts to provide a sigh of relief to the people through decreasing routine commodities' prices.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the national economy was improving due to prudent policies of the present government and people would get its positive results in near future.

The minister said there was a lack of framework between the centre and provincial governments after the passage of the 18th constitutional amendment. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was also one of the major causes of inflation.

He said the Federal government urged the Sindh government to release wheat but it did not do so, therefore, the wheat was being transported to Sindh.

