Govt making concrete efforts to overcome inflation: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said the government was making concrete efforts to overcome the menace of inflation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said inflation was not only the Pakistan's issue but the global one due to the COVID-19.

Awan said the opposition was criticizing the government just for the political point-scoring.

He said the present government was going to provide Ehsaas Cards among 12.

4 million families by the end of next month and they would get subsidies on edible items including flour, ghee, sugar, oil on the cards.

He said the government was trying to provide relief to the common man in days to come.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not scared of the opposition's empty threats as it was claiming of toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government since the day one.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party was failed to deliver in Sindh as the people were deprived of the basic amenities of life.