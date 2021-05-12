UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts To Ensure Rule Of Law: Zartaj Gull

Wed 12th May 2021

Govt making efforts to ensure rule of law: Zartaj Gull

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said the government was working for rule of law in the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came in to power with slogans of change and accountability of the corrupt people, adding, it would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability of the corrupts at any cost.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came in to power with slogans of change and accountability of the corrupt people, adding, it would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability of the corrupts at any cost.

She said the incumbent government was fully committed to recover the looted money from looters.

Zarata Gul said the opposition should come into the Parliament and play its due role for resolving the national issues. The opposition should support the government in bringing electoral reforms for making the electoral process transparent but they were reluctant to show seriousness for the purpose, she said.

She said the Names of Sharif family ladies would also be surfaced by opening the Hudaibiya Mill case. She said the government had no personal vendetta with Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif but it wanted to bring back the looted money of the nation.

