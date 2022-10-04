UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Mechanism To Cope With Future Flood Situation By Analyzing Past Rain Patters: Senate Told

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Govt making mechanism to cope with future flood situation by analyzing past rain patters: Senate told

State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the natural calamity can be handled by adopting various preventive measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the natural calamity can be handled by adopting various preventive measures.

Concluding debate on clubbed motions moved by the opposition parties in the Senate regarding issues such as economy, increase in the price of gas, electricity and petroleum products, depreciation of PKR against the US $ and the recent flash flood situation triggering the worst humanitarian crisis in the country's, the State minister apprised the House that the government was preparing a plan to cope with possible future flood like situation by analyzing the last 30 years rain patterns.

He urged the PTI leadership to avoid public gatherings and come forward to serve the people affected by the flood.

Participating in the debate, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Seemi Aizdi alleged that the government was busy in political victimizing its adversaries by arresting them.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that the recent flood had badly affected various parts of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the flood had damaged about 85 per cent of the country and urged the international community to extend support to Pakistan for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected population.

The Senator also urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure law and order in the areas of Sawat.

Senator Faisal Javed alleged that the former president Pervez Musharraf had given a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt people

