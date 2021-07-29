Govt notifies transfer, posting of high raking officers

The Established Division on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high raking officers in different departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Established Division on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high raking officers in different departments.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Jawad Paul, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary.

Prime Minister's Office, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Supreme Court of Pakistan, for his appointment as Registrar (BS-22), initially for a period of three years, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with effect from 01-08-2021.

likewise, Capt. (Retd.) Bilal Shahid Rao, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pukhtunkhawa, with immediate effect and until further orders.