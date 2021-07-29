UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Raking Officers

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Govt notifies transfer, posting of high raking officers

The Established Division on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high raking officers in different departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Established Division on Thursday notified the transfer and posting of high raking officers in different departments.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Jawad Paul, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary.

Prime Minister's Office, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Supreme Court of Pakistan, for his appointment as Registrar (BS-22), initially for a period of three years, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with effect from 01-08-2021.

likewise, Capt. (Retd.) Bilal Shahid Rao, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pukhtunkhawa, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Supreme Court From Government

Recent Stories

Top seed Chen beats Chinese team-mate to win Tokyo ..

7 seconds ago

Olympic organisers defend virus measures as Japan ..

10 seconds ago

Schools to reopen on August 02 in Punjab

12 seconds ago

PTI not believe in hereditary politics: Zartaj Gul ..

3 minutes ago

S.Africa's port terminals restored following cyber ..

3 minutes ago

South Africa's National Defence Forces Chief calls ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.