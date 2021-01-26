UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Paying Attention On Growth Of Backward Areas Of Balochistan: Bushra Rind

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:14 PM

Govt paying attention on growth of backward areas of Balochistan: Bushra Rind

Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Bushra Rind on Tuesday said provincial government was paying special attention to the backward areas of the province on the basis of equality where all facilities were being made available in these areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Bushra Rind on Tuesday said provincial government was paying special attention to the backward areas of the province on the basis of equality where all facilities were being made available in these areas of Balochistan.

In a statement, she said, on the special instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, steps were being taken to develop the backward areas so that the whole province could be developed on equality basis.

She said provincial government was taking measures to improve departments as modern lines including health, education and communication system in the provinces for addressing difficulties of people as soon as possible in the areas, saying provincial government believes provision of equal opportunities.

Measures are also being taken to timely complete ongoing development schemes with standard in order to provide maximum amenities to people, she said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education All Government

Recent Stories

SEDD permits ‘Cosmetic’ activity for ‘Eitima ..

16 minutes ago

Kiev Not Planning Direct Purchases of Gas From Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Passengers Trying to Carry Guns on US Fl ..

2 minutes ago

12 candidates to contest by-polls on NA-221

2 minutes ago

VC vows to steer Sindh University out of financial ..

10 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stays administration from furthe ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.