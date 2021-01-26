Govt paying attention on growth of backward areas of Balochistan: Bushra Rind

Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Bushra Rind on Tuesday said provincial government was paying special attention to the backward areas of the province on the basis of equality where all facilities were being made available in these areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Bushra Rind on Tuesday said provincial government was paying special attention to the backward areas of the province on the basis of equality where all facilities were being made available in these areas of Balochistan.

In a statement, she said, on the special instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, steps were being taken to develop the backward areas so that the whole province could be developed on equality basis.

She said provincial government was taking measures to improve departments as modern lines including health, education and communication system in the provinces for addressing difficulties of people as soon as possible in the areas, saying provincial government believes provision of equal opportunities.

Measures are also being taken to timely complete ongoing development schemes with standard in order to provide maximum amenities to people, she said.