Govt paying immense focus on agriculture: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Tuesday stated that incumbent government was paying immense focus on development of agriculture sector because a major portion of country's population was linked to agriculture sector.

He said this during meeting with Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali.

Zain Qureshi lamented that past governments ignored the very important sector of agriculture, however he added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was equally focusing on agriculture sector.

The agriculture sector is in priority list of the government, he stated. He added that country could not make progress without development of agriculture .

Qureshi remarked that Agriculture Committee of parliamentarians would visit MNSUA soon.

The committee would observe research work, MNSUA products and its farm houses.

Then, it would presents its recommendations to the government for further cooperation to improve the important agriculture sector.

He also promised of bringing more funds, and scholarships for research from HEC for the varsity students as well as teachers.

Earlier, VC Dr Asif Ali remarked that MNSUA was at 243 number in international ranking and it was due to untiring efforts of the Faculty and the students. He also vowed to make varsity as Leader University. The students of MNSUA would be brand leader in future, wished VC.

Dr Asif also informed that the varsity was also performing its vital role promoting mangoes and its markets not at national level but globally.