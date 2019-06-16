Govt presented balanced budget in difficult circumstances: Samsam

(@imziishan)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had presented a better and balanced budget amid difficult circumstances.

The political parties whose leadership were involved in looting the national exchequer, were criticizing the budget, he said talking to media persons here.

The minister said for the first time in the country's history those, who were involved in massive corruption, had been made accountable for their misdeeds.

All the cases being the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were filed by themselves against each other during their regimes and not by the present government, he added.

Samsam Bukhari said both the PPP and the PML-N had joined hands for their personal interests but the PTI government could not be blackmailed in that way. The dark era had come to an end and now there would be prosperity and development everywhere very soon, he added.

