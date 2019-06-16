UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Presented Balanced Budget In Difficult Circumstances: Samsam

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:30 PM

Govt presented balanced budget in difficult circumstances: Samsam

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had presented a better and balanced budget amid difficult circumstances.

The political parties whose leadership were involved in looting the national exchequer, were criticizing the budget, he said talking to media persons here.

The minister said for the first time in the country's history those, who were involved in massive corruption, had been made accountable for their misdeeds.

All the cases being the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were filed by themselves against each other during their regimes and not by the present government, he added.

Samsam Bukhari said both the PPP and the PML-N had joined hands for their personal interests but the PTI government could not be blackmailed in that way. The dark era had come to an end and now there would be prosperity and development everywhere very soon, he added.

nsr\378

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Muslim Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

2 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

2 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

3 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

3 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.