Govt promoting interfaith harmony:Niazi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi Tuesday said that PTI government was taking steps for the promotion of interfaith harmony.

While addressing a ceremony at Pakistan Catholic Church,University road, that a large number of minorities had voted for PTI manifesto i.e protection of minorities basic rights,adding that it was the duty of PTI government for providing basic rights and equal opportunities of development and prosperity to them.

Ansar said that after taking oath the prime minister had fulfilled the demand of Sikhs and opened the Kartarpur border.

He said that Punjab government was knitting a comprehensive policy for restoring the historic status of seminaries,Ulema including Churches, Gurdwaras,temples of minorities.

He further said the government believed in ensure equal opportunities and job quota to minorities in government sector.

Later,Father Mukhtar Alam, Father Zafar, Father Parvez, former MPA Ch.Tahir Naveed and Rubina Feroz Bhatti also addressed the ceremony.