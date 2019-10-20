Govt ready to resolve issues with Maulana through talks: Dar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ready to resolve all issues and reservations of the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman through negotiation.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to disclose his legal demands before the government for their solutions.

He claimed the JUI-F chief was adopting undemocratic tactics for so-called Azadi March to pressurize the democratic government to fulfill his demands but the government was determined to carry out accountability against corrupts and plunderers across the board and without discrimination.

Usman Dar said Maulana was propagating the march for his self-interests with aim to incite the students of religious seminaries to achieve their nefarious designs.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government was bringing economic stability in the country. Measures had already been taken to broaden tax net to collect more revenue which would pave ways to improve national economy, he added.

Due to prudent policies of the incumbent government and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the current account deficit and trade deficit had been decreased to a great extent.

