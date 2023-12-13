Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to benefit people: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday said the government was spending a hefty amount to improve the healthcare system for the facilitation and benefit of the masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday said the government was spending a hefty amount to improve the healthcare system for the facilitation and benefit of the masses.

He was addressing the convocation of Rehman Medical College as a Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by Caretaker Health Minister, Qasim Jan, Health Advisor, Dr Riaz Anwar, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University, Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Chairman RMI, Dr Muhammad Rehman, faculty members, and students.

He said that a maximum portion of the budget was being spent on health as the government must ensure the provision of health facilities to people.

Governor lauded the position of RMI in the medical field and said that the medical profession is being given due respect by society and doctors must work for maximum relief of ailing community adding dedication and attitude of doctors is of supreme importance for patients and their recovery.

He advised doctors to be more polite and cooperative and listen to the ordeal of their patients with patience. He also urged doctors to venture into the field of research and innovation for the benefit of patients. He also distributed degrees and commendation certificates among students and congratulated parents for the success of their children.

Later, the Governor met with a delegation of the All Pakistan Marble Industries Association that was led by Asghar Khan Utmankhel. The delegation informed the governor about their problems relating to mining material, under-construction roads in Mohmand district, and granite and marble mining.

