Govt spends Rs. 254.95 bln on social protection, poverty alleviation schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The present government has spent an amount of Rs.254.95 billion for different social protection and poverty alleviation schemes under Ehsaas Programme.

The biggest undergraduate scholarship programme of country's history was initiated on November 4, 2019 under which Rs. 4.8 billion has been provided to 50,500 students through Higher education Commission.

Ehsaas interest free loans launched from July 05, 2019 has provided loans worth Rs. 24.082 billion to 712,852 persons.

Ehsaas Kafalat programme launched since January 31, 2020 has benefited so far 4,576,463 deserving women.

Ehsaas Saylani Langar programme was started from October 07,2019 through public-private partnership and established six Langar points in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Ehsaas Amdan programme which was launched on February 21, 2020 has distributed small business assets worth Rs. 1.5 billion among 25,054 families.

Ehsaas Ration Portal was launched on April 21, 2020 by the government to create linkage between the deserving persons and philanthropists. So far 738,869 persons have registered themselves on the portal and distribution of ration has been started.

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme launched to provide financial assistance to the lockdown affectees has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs. 148.994 billion among over 12,144,561 beneficiaries under different categories.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas District Portal Data4Pakistan on March 10,2020 which is an important milestone for decision making of institutions at Federal, provincial and district level.