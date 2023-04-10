Govt strictly controlling human trafficking: Kanju

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Monday said that human trafficking was serious issue being strictly monitored by the government through relevant institutions and it had taken numerous steps to control people's harbouring. Winding up the discussion on motion moved by the Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, to discuss on marked increase in human trafficking, domestic as well as international, especially in relation to women and children and steps taken by the Government to address the issue, he said that this was internal matter which is being monitored by the police department.

He said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in collaboration with relevant international institutions was making all-out efforts to control the human trafficking.

He also differed the figures of human trafficking presented by the mover, stating that most of the people travelled to foreign countries through illegal means on their wish.