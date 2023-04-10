Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Govt Strictly Controlling Human Trafficking: Kanju

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Govt strictly controlling human trafficking: Kanju

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Monday said that human trafficking was serious issue being strictly monitored by the government through relevant institutions and it had taken numerous steps to control people's harbouring. Winding up the discussion on motion moved by the Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, to discuss on marked increase in human trafficking, domestic as well as international, especially in relation to women and children and steps taken by the Government to address the issue, he said that this was internal matter which is being monitored by the police department.

He said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in collaboration with relevant international institutions was making all-out efforts to control the human trafficking.

He also differed the figures of human trafficking presented by the mover, stating that most of the people travelled to foreign countries through illegal means on their wish.

Related Topics

Police Federal Investigation Agency Women Government

Recent Stories

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.