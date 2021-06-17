UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Striving Hard To Ensure Maximum Development In Deprived Areas, Says Aon Dogar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

Govt striving hard to ensure maximum development in deprived areas, says Aon Dogar

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Aon Hameed Dogar said that the Punjab government was striving hard to ensure maximum development, prosperity and to improve literacy rate in the deprived areas of the Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Aon Hameed Dogar said that the Punjab government was striving hard to ensure maximum development, prosperity and to improve literacy rate in the deprived areas of the Punjab.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, the provincial parliamentary secretary said that different areas of the Punjab had been deprived of basic facilities from last many years. He said that the incumbent government paying special focus on these areas to end sense of deprivation among the people.

He said that the provincial government has allocated funds of Rs 800 million for various development projects in Shah Jamal area of district Muzaffargarh.

Aon Hameed Dogar added that different development projects would be completed with these funds including construction of Government Girls Degree College, brick lining of water channels, tuff tile, sewerage system and construction of roads.

He said that more funds would be allocated for this area in next two years.

He maintained that Punjab Highway department would construct six new roads in the areas to ensure transportation facility to local people.

He said that upgradation project of rural health centre Shah Jamal has already been completed and the process of new latest machinery and deployment of staff was in final stages.

The provincial parliamentary secretary said that next two years would be the years of development, progress, prosperity and stability for the region in order to bring positive changes in the public lives by ensuring maximum facilities for them.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Progress Muzaffargarh Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

China's investment into BRI countries expands in J ..

10 seconds ago

12 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, POs arrest ..

11 seconds ago

CDA renovates over 4400 km footpaths

12 seconds ago

Govt's green initiatives to curb desertification, ..

14 seconds ago

Swedish Prime Minister Facing Vote of No Confidenc ..

3 minutes ago

Govt spending Rs 180m on beautification of bazaars ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.