Govt striving to solve workers' problems on priority: Labour minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Labor, Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to solve the workers' problems for which a monthly 'Khuli Katchery' would be held in every district of Punjab so that the problems of the workers could be solved immediately

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Labor, Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to solve the workers' problems for which a monthly 'Khuli Katchery' would be held in every district of Punjab so that the problems of the workers could be solved immediately.

He said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an online App has been launched for the workers who want to get marriage, scholarship and death grants. Now, the workers are able to submit an online application to the authorities concerned without visiting offices to get the grants, he added.

He said this while presiding over separate meetings of local PTI office bearers and District Labor Department officials on Friday at the PTI headquarters in Rawat.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that 21 industries were registered during 2002 to 2021 while more than 4,000 industries had been registered from March 2021 to September this year.

He said that industrial areas camps would be set up for the registration of laborers while an App has also been launched for the recruitment of laborers in industrial units and the wages of the laborers, recruited through the App would be fixed by the government.

The provincial minister said that the labor card would be provided to the workers on the spot at the time of recruitment and the government would fight for the rights of the workers on all fronts.

He said that no concession would be given to the elements who exploited the workers.

Ansar Majeed said that social security department was responsible for the welfare of the working class.

He said that 900,000 workers were registered in Punjab during 40 years while the PTI government has registered more than 200,000 workers.

He said that medical treatment in Social Security Hospitals would be ensured for the Labor Card holders while they could also get essential items from utility stores at affordable rates.

He said that Rehmat-ul-Alameen Institute of Cardiology has been completed in Social Security Hospital Lahore which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar this month.