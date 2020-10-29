Govt. takes steps to solve civil servants problems: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said the incumbent provincial government was taking all possible steps to alleviate the problems of civil servants for making the civil service more efficient.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the performance of Service and General Administration Department (S&GAD) and other issues and by video link.

Secretary Finance, Secretary Information and Secretary Implementation P&D attended the meeting via video link. Briefing on the current affairs of the Civil Secretariat and other matters including benevolent funds of formulation board, concerned official said that 70 per cent work has been completed on the ongoing schemes of the S & GAD department, Cabinet Board was given for approval of benevolent funds, measures were underway to make the proposed amendments of new rules, The official also apprised the government officials of various cadres of the Civil Secretariat of the problems faced by them.

Addressing at the meeting, the Chief Minister Balochistan said every effort is being made to strengthen the government machinery and provide facilities.

"The problems of all the cadre officers of the Secretariat will be resolved on priority basis", he said.

The CM said that the government was working hard for the betterment of the Civil Secretariat and better functioning of the affairs.

Steps are being taken for the issuance of insurance cards, now civil servants work hard for public welfare and development to solve the problems, he said adding the government is aware of the problems of civil servants, but these problems are not solved by protests and sit-ins.

Jam Kamal urged the senior civil servants to play their due role in guiding their junior officers. Instructing to immediately form a committee on the current problems of the employees of the Civil Secretariat, he said that the committee should include political representatives and senior officers of the Civil Secretariat and the said committee should address the issues of the employees of the Civil Secretariat as soon as possible so that government affairs can run smoothly without any hindrance.