Govt taking all measures to control dengue: minister

FAISALABAD, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin said the provincial government was taking all measures to control dengue epidemic in the province.

Presiding over a meeting, called to review anti-dengue campaign, he said on Sunday all administrative machinery had been activated for implementing preventive and precautionary measures against the disease.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Tariq Niazi gave briefing about the current dengue situation and the measures taken to control the spread of dengue.

MPAs Lateef Nazar, Firdous Roy, Director Health Services Dr Tariq islam, CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Additional Commissioner Coordination Mehboob Ahmed, District Coordinator for epidemic diseases Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officer were also present.

The minister asked for expanding the scope of surveillance activities for detecting the dengue larvae to eliminate its breeding once and for all.

He also directed for holding a meeting with the town planning developers and management of private housing colonies to sensitise them for taking concrete measures to eradicate dengue larvae breeding.

He said medical services in isolation wards should be kept active with necessary medicines and diagnostic facilities in all government hospitals, adding each and every dengue patient should be provided the best medical treatment.