UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking All Measures To Control Dengue: Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Govt taking all measures to control dengue: minister

FAISALABAD, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin said the provincial government was taking all measures to control dengue epidemic in the province.

Presiding over a meeting, called to review anti-dengue campaign, he said on Sunday all administrative machinery had been activated for implementing preventive and precautionary measures against the disease.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Tariq Niazi gave briefing about the current dengue situation and the measures taken to control the spread of dengue.

MPAs Lateef Nazar, Firdous Roy, Director Health Services Dr Tariq islam, CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Additional Commissioner Coordination Mehboob Ahmed, District Coordinator for epidemic diseases Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officer were also present.

The minister asked for expanding the scope of surveillance activities for detecting the dengue larvae to eliminate its breeding once and for all.

He also directed for holding a meeting with the town planning developers and management of private housing colonies to sensitise them for taking concrete measures to eradicate dengue larvae breeding.

He said medical services in isolation wards should be kept active with necessary medicines and diagnostic facilities in all government hospitals, adding each and every dengue patient should be provided the best medical treatment.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Sunday All Government Best Housing

Recent Stories

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

18 minutes ago

ADGM, DPM sign agreement enabling real estate titl ..

33 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

33 minutes ago

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

2 hours ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.