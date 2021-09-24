UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Every Possible Step To Deal With Price Hike : Jamshed Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Friday said that the government was taking every possible step to ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed prices in the markets.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had already taken tough action against hoarding to check rising prices, adding, Pakistan's oil prices are currently the lowest in comparison to other countries as well as the previous two governments.

While stressing the need for technology he said the movement towards new technology would make life easier for the people and also bring a decrease in corruption of every sector including Agriculture.

Cheema said that the PTI-led government had given a new identity and empowerment to Kissan through introducing mega projects, adding, we are proud that during the tenure of PTI, farmers earned an additional income and getting the set prices for crops in a timely manner.

He said govt has currently focused on farmers' income from what they were earning because it will benefit Pakistan's overall economy.

He further explained that when a farmer earns, he will invest in the land and productivity will increase and the country will benefit, poverty will reduce and prices of essential items will decrease gradually.

