Govt. Taking Interest In Promotion Of Fish Farming In Merged Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:18 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Director Fisheries tribal districts, Arshad Aziz Khan Thursday said that government was taking keen interest in promotion of fish farming in tribal districts due to suitability of the area.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection to provide new verities of fishes to Tali Small Dam in Salarzai tehsil.

He urged farmers to come forward and develop fish farming sector in merged tribal districts. He said that government is making efforts to improve fish farming sector in merge districts aiming socio-economic uplift of tribal people.

He said that government had allocated huge amounts for the fish farming besides providing 10,000 different varieties of small fishes to Tali Dam in Salarzai tehsil.

