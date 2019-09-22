(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving hard to raise living standard of the people by providing all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhaagowal village after inaugurating a newly established NADRA Swift Registration Centre (NSRC), she said the revolutionary programmes of Ehsaas and Sehat Cards initiated as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision would help the poor and deserving and thus ending poverty. With socio-economic protection under the programmes, they would also contribute towards national economic development and prosperity, she added.

"Now, the have-nots will also have easy access to medical treatment in government hospitals through Sehat Cards," Dr Firdous said.

She said the PTI government was also making all-out efforts to steer the country out of the crises which it had inherited. Its economic policies were now bearing fruits and the people were getting relief, she added.

Dr Firdous said for establishing a strong industrial base, the government was taking steps for 'ease of doing business'. It was working to enhance exports, which would ultimately strengthen the national economy, she added.