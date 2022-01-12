Govt. taking possible steps to ensure protection of human rights: SACM

The Government of Sindh is taking all possible steps to ensure the protection of human rights keeping in view the recommendations and suggestions forwarded by NGOs and members of civil society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Government of Sindh is taking all possible steps to ensure the protection of human rights keeping in view the recommendations and suggestions forwarded by NGOs and members of civil society.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai while addressing a workshop on "Development of Human Rights Programs" organized by the Department of Human Rights here on Wednesday. He said that the Department of Human Rights was taking steps for the immediate resolution of issues related not only to women's rights but also to minorities, transgender people, persons with disabilities and other human rights issues in Sindh. A dynamic Provincial Human Rights Vigilance Committee has been set up in this regard while a Fact-Finding Committee has been formed to collect information about the social media reports about human rights violations including child labour, forced labour and low wages at the Brick Kilns in Tharparker and Umerkot.

The workshop was attended by a large number of members of various NGOs and civil society of the province. Earlier, addressing the workshop, Secretary Sindh Human Rights Department Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the department, highlighting the aims and objectives of the department. Iqbal Detho, a Human Rights Expert, emphasized the need to enhance the capabilities and capabilities of human rights department employees. He recommended immediate removal of obstacles in the implementation of forced marriages, Minority Rights Commission, Labor Law and other laws. Expressing his views on the occasion, Dr. Subhash Guriro said that the Department of Human Rights should be further strengthened in collaboration with educational institutions and universities.

"We are also ready to provide research on various issues," he said. Our university teaches human rights subjects, and workshops and seminars should be held not only in universities but also in colleges and schools. He further added that it has been observed that human rights and social science education has been neglected by the government. Young people need to be involved in the field of human rights and we need to create social scientists to solve these problems. On the occasion, Ms. Rahima Panhwar said that the training and expertise of the staff should be ensured, whenever a person is nominated as a member of the Human Rights Committee, he should be active in human rights while Human Rights Complaints Cell staff should be trained to compile grievance data, and liaise with NGOs for better results and legal aid. Zahid Farooq has said that the complaints of helpless and weak people need to be addressed. Advocate Altaf Khoso said that departmental training should be ensured to enhance the capacity of human rights department employees. He further said that centralized and digitized reporting and monitoring system should be implemented for better results. Abid Memon said that about 15% of the population of Pakistan consists of persons with disabilities and there is a need to include persons with disabilities in the government committee.On this occasion, Naghma Iqtdar said that we have to fully implement the mandate of our human rights department and prepare a strategic plan for the future.Naseem Akhtar Sheikh, Mukhtiar Kapri, Uroosa Khati Samar Abbas, Sajida Baloch and others also addressed on the occasion.