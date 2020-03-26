(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to KP CM on Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah has said that the provincial government was taking serious steps for the protection of people from coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah has said that the provincial government was taking serious steps for the protection of people from coronavirus.

He expressed these views during his visit to Mansehra city where he inspected steps taken by the district administration for the prevention of coronavirus and particularly the closure of markets and restrictions on social contacts.

The Special Assistant expressed satisfaction over steps taken by the district administration and appreciated the support of the trading community to the decision of partial lockdown. He urged upon the people to follow SOPs announced by the provincial government for prevention of the outbreak of coronavirus.