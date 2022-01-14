Govt taking steps for polio free country: Addl Commissioner Loralai

Additional Commissioner Loralai Division Muhammad Ayub said that polio was a contagious and deadly disease while government was taking all possible steps to eradicate it from country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner Loralai Division Muhammad Ayub said that polio was a contagious and deadly disease while government was taking all possible steps to eradicate it from country.

He expressed these views on Friday while a chairing a meeting regarding National Immunization Day. WHO Zonal Coordinator Dr. Zakia Nematullah Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abdul Ahab Nasir, Program Data Assistant Izatullah and other concerned officers were present.

The meeting was briefed by concerned official said that that polio campaign would be started from January 24 till 30 for which 204 teams were formed for two districts including Loralai and Duki while 5700 children in Loralai district and at least 37500 children in Duki would be administrated anti polio drops during polio drive and in this regard, all arrangements were finalized.

Additional Commissioner Muhammad Ayub said polio workers would take part polio drive with a new passion and enthusiasm as starting of New Year so that our country and province like other countries would be free from polio disease.

He also directed that foolproof security would be ensured for polio teams in the respective areas of districts.

He said that no campaign could be successful without the cooperation of the people and therefore the people should also cooperate with the teams.