Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:49 PM

Govt taking steps for welfare of PWDs in Balochistan: Saifullah Khetran

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran on Friday said provincial government was taking all possible measures for welfare of people with disabilities (PWDs) in respective areas of the province

He expressed these views while addressing a function to mark the International Day of Special Persons. The ceremony was attended by a large number of people including disabled people along with their families.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran said International Day of Disabled Persons was being observed all over the world including Pakistan.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to create awareness among people about the sufferings of special people and their economic and social rights and to take steps for making disabled people useful citizen of the country, he added.

Saifullah said that persons with disabilities could be physically handicapped but not compelled at all which the best example of this was Stephen Hawking, the great scientist of this century who was considered a great scientist despite his disability.

