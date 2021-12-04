Govt taking steps to control prices of essential food items: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps to control prices of essential food items.

The prices were coming down, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said reduction in coal and petroleum prices in the international market would have positive impact on the economy of Pakistan.

Commenting on the conditions of International Monetary Funds, he said we were fulfilling the requirement of IMF as per agreement but measures had also been taken to review the tax exemption.

The finance ministry was working to present mini-budget in the coming days, he added.

He said mobile manufacturing industry was progressing in Pakistan as per requirement of the day.