Govt taking steps to double grain production through modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said that the government is taking bold steps for improvement of agriculture sector leading to economic development and double grain production through modern technology.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was enhancing the agriculture research work across the country to increase the food quantity and upgrade its quality as per the international standard.

Jamshed Cheema said that they wanted to get self-sufficiency in grain production.

The concerned departments working to double the production of food items including milk, meat, pulses, wheat, rice, maize crop, vegetables and fruits as well.

He expressed that shortage of food was a global issue as per the report of international institutions 11 percent world population could not eating the proper meal.