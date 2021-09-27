UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Facilitate Businessmen, Providing Enabling Environment: President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said steps were being taken to facilitate the businessmen and the industrial sector by providing them an enabling environment to expand economic and commercial activities in the country.

He said the government was conducting intensive trade diplomacy and trying to obtain access to new and better markets for local traders and industry through Free Trade Agreements and Preferential Trade Agreements to encourage and strengthen the Small and Medium Enterprises.

The president made these remarks while talking to a delegation of the Jhang Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (JCST&SI), which led by JCST&SI President Liaqat Ali Malik called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

JCST&SI Senior Vice President Muhammad Adnan Sarwar, Vice President Abdul Quyoum, and executive members attended the meeting.  Liaqat Ali Malik briefed the president about the role of JCST&SI in creating job opportunities and appreciated the government for approving an industrial estate for the businessmen of Jhang.

Talking to the delegation, the president said reforms had been initiated to improve the business climate of the country and attract foreign investment.

He said the government was making concerted efforts to help the industrial sector by reducing the cost of production to enable businessmen to compete in the international markets.

The president said the government was encouraging the youth to establish their own businesses and, in that regard, Rs100 billion had been allocated under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He urged the chambers of commerce and industries to play their role in encouraging the traders to pay taxes and support the government's endeavours with regard to the documentation of economy.

The president appreciated the role of JCST&SI in the country's economic development and assured the delegation of his support to help address their problems.

