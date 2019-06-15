Govt taking steps to further boost exports of country : Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the hectic efforts were made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to further improve the export volume of the country's trade in order to stable the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he hailed the fiscal budget 2019-20 and termed it balance and people friendly, adding the budget would provide relief to the common people.

Huge amounts allocated for all sectors especially education, health and others, he added.

The senator said the previous governments had not increased export despite of facilitating the textile industry. He underlined the need to further enhance export and decrease import.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to strengthen the national economy and due to his fruitful foreign official visits, the various countries were showing keen to invest in Pakistan.

Shibli Faraz said it was dire need for marketing the national products with aimed to introduce them in international market which would help in improving export as well.